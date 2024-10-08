Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in an uptrend since early September, was consolidating in a price band over the past few sessions.
But on Tuesday, it slipped below a support at ₹850. The price action denotes considerable selling pressure and so, the chance for further drop is high.
From the current level, copper futures is likely to drop to ₹825. However, the broader uptrend will be valid so long as the price remains above ₹825.
Going ahead, copper futures can decline to ₹825, rebound from this support and then rise again to ₹865.
On the other hand, if the contract breaks the support at ₹825, the near-term outlook can turn bearish. Support levels below ₹825 are at ₹810 and ₹790.
Trade strategy
Although the probability of the downswing extending is high, the risk-reward ratio is unfavourable for fresh short positions.
Also, copper futures has a support at ₹825, which can help the bulls to regain traction.
Therefore, traders can stay out now and go long when the price dips to ₹825. Stop-loss can be at ₹805.
When the price rises to ₹850 after the trade is initiated, revise the stop-loss to ₹835. Book profits at ₹865.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.