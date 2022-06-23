hamburger

Commodity Calls

Copper futures: Go short with stop-loss at ₹760

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 23, 2022

From the current levels, the contract could see a corrective rally by moving up to ₹745 before falling to ₹710 and then ₹690

Since the calendar turned June, the copper prices witnessed a sharp fall. Consequently, the copper futures on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) began a fresh leg of downtrend from the resistance level of about ₹810. It fell over the past few weeks and breached the key supports at ₹745 and ₹732.

On Thursday, the contract began the session below the support at ₹732, opening the door for further weakness. At ₹725, the nearest support can be spotted at ₹710. Below this, there is a support at ₹690. We expect copper futures to touch ₹690 in a couple of months.

The contract could see a corrective rally from the current levels by moving up to ₹745 before dropping to ₹710 and then ₹690.

Traders can consider initiating fresh shorts at the current level of ₹725, and add more shorts when it rallies to ₹745. Place the initial stop-loss at ₹760. When the price declines to ₹710, liquidate three-fourth of the total shorts that you hold and tighten the stop-loss to ₹732. Liquidate the remaining shorts at ₹690.

Note that there are high chances for the contract to rebound from the support band of ₹685-690. Hence, it is prudent to exit the shorts at ₹690.

Published on June 23, 2022
copper
futures and options
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you