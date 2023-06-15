Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a recovery ever since it took support at ₹700 in the final week of May. The rally extended in the following weeks and the contract broke out of a key resistance at ₹730 on Wednesday. Thus, the short-term outlook has turned positive.

Currently the June futures of copper is trading at ₹728 after it made a five-week high of ₹732.45 on Wednesday. There is a chance for the price to soften further to ₹725. However, we expect copper futures to eventually resume the upswing and move up to ₹750.

On the other hand, if the contract falls below ₹725, it is expected to find a rising trendline support at ₹723. A drop below this trendline can attract fresh sellers, leading to a sharp fall in price, possibly to ₹710 or even ₹700.

Nevertheless, as it stands, copper futures is trading with a bullish bias as it has invalidated the resistance at ₹730.

Trade strategy

One can buy copper futures at the current level of ₹728. Add more longs in case the price dips to ₹725. Place initial stop-loss at ₹718.

Also read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bank Nifty prediction today–June 15, 2023: Unclear direction as bulls and bears fight it out

Nifty prediction today – June 15, 2023: Bulls charging ahead

Getty Images

Crude oil down on weak industrial data from China

File Photo: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after the release of the Fed policy decision to keep interest rates unchanged at the Federal Reserve in Washington.

US Fed keeps rates unchanged but signals two more potential hikes this year

When the contract rallies past ₹738, modify the stop-loss to ₹730. When the contract touches ₹745, tighten the stop-loss further to ₹738. Book profits at ₹750.

comment COMMENT NOW   