Copper futures trading sideways

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Copper futures, after ending 2020 with huge gains, initially extended the rally in early January but started to moderate before a couple of weeks. That is, the February futures marked a high of ₹629.7 and is currently trading around ₹610. Looking at the recent price action, the contract seems to be in a sideways trend, oscillating between ₹605 and ₹620.
As the price has been consolidating of late, the contract has started to show signs of the bulls losing traction. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has been drifting lower and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart has been tracing a downward trajectory. However, these are not signs of outright trend reversal and notably, both these indicators remain in their respective bullish territory. Also, the price continues to trade above the key support band of ₹595 and ₹600. At these levels, the 50-day moving average (DMA) coincide, making it a strong support. So, despite indications of weakness, the bias will be bullish until the price stays above the aforementioned price band.
However, given the prevailing price action, rather than going long at current level, traders can wait for signs of momentum improving. One can consider initiating longs if the contract breaks out of ₹620, a resistance level. Stop-loss can be at ₹610. If breakout occurs, it can potentially rally past ₹630 and head towards ₹640. Notable support below ₹595 can be spotted at ₹583.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The story of the 21-gun salute goes back a long way
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...