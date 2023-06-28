Cottonseed oilcake (COCUDAKL) futures have been oscillating between ₹2,450 and ₹2,830 since early February. The price has declined over the last two months, with the contract facing resistance at ₹2,830.

Nevertheless, the range of ₹2,450-2,830 remains valid as the contract is currently trading at around ₹2,485. Therefore, it is near the bottom of the range.

At this juncture, the likelihood of a rally is high. Besides, the candlesticks on the weekly chart show potential bottom fishing between ₹2,450 and ₹2,500 in the past few weeks. Thus, support at ₹2,450 appears solid and risk-reward has tilted to long positions.

Going ahead, we expect cottonseed oilcake futures to a rally. Although ₹2,685 represents a hurdle, the contract could appreciate to ₹2,830. A breach of this level can take it to ₹3,200.

Trade strategy

Go long on July expiry cottonseed oilcake futures on NCDEX at the current level of ₹2,485, with a stop-loss at ₹2,400. If the contract rebounds and crosses the hurdle at ₹2,685, tighten the stop-loss to ₹2,585. Book profits at ₹2,800.

