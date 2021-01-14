Fresh breakout seen in MCX-Lead

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The January futures contract of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) started the previous leg of its rally from about ₹140 in late October. Last month, it reversed direction after marking a high of ₹164, from where it dropped to ₹155. This level acted as a good support and limited the downswing.
While bulls attempted to lift the contract last week, they were unable to do so. But this week, the price began rising with good volumes and on Wednesday, the contract broke out of the prior high of ₹164, opening the door for a further strengthening.
If the uptrend can be sustained, it is likely to lift the contract to ₹172. Above that level, it can rally to ₹175. But if the contract weakens and invalidates the break-out, it can decline to ₹160, which can be a good support. A breach of this level can further drag the contract down to ₹155 – a crucial base.
Nevertheless, there are substantiating factors for a positive view. The daily relative strength index is above the midpoint level of 50 and shows a fresh uptick. The moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart is exhibiting signs of positive momentum. The price has moved above both the 21- and 50-day moving averages and the breakout volume is significant.
Also, the price pattern of the three-month rolling forward contract of lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is giving positive cues. It has rebounded from the support of $1,970 and crossed the $2,000-mark this week.
Consequently, traders can take a bullish view and go long in MCX-Lead futures with stop-loss at ₹158.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...