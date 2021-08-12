Go long in nickel futures

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The continuous contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed a positive start to the year 2021 as it registered a new high of ₹1,446 during the final week of February. However, since the price band of ₹1,446 and ₹1,150 acted as a strong barrier, the contract made a U-turn. The price had fallen to ₹1,148 by the second week of March and therefore the contract lost about 20 per cent quickly. Since ₹1,148 provided good support, the decline was arrested and then the futures started to chart a sideways trend.
In early April, the contract decisively broke out of the resistance at ₹1,200 and faced a fresh roadblock after reaching ₹1,500 before a couple of weeks. Although it made a high of ₹1,511, the contract could not sustain above ₹1,500 and slipped to ₹1,430 last week. The contract rebounded on Wednesday as ₹1,430 is a support. The 21-day moving average currently lies around ₹1,450 and the price band of ₹1,430 and ₹1,450 will provide good support.
Traders can buy nickel futures with stop-loss at ₹1,450; target can be ₹1,540.
