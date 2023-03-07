Since mid-March, the zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has largely been moving in a sideways trend. The March series has been oscillating between ₹265 and ₹278. Over the past week, the price dropped, and the contract is currently trading around ₹268.
Going ahead, the price can rise but after a minor dip. On the downside, the contract has a strong support at ₹260 against which the contract has rebounded several times since September 2021. We expect the rally, which could be established after the contract moderates to ₹260, and can take the price to ₹300 over the next three months.
However, if the contract falls below ₹260, the outlook will turn bearish where we might see a decline to ₹242, a notable support. Subsequent support is at ₹225.
Trade strategy
As we expect the contract to soften a bid before establishing a rally, we suggest traders to stay away for now. Initiate fresh long positions in zinc futures if the price dips to ₹260. Place stop-loss at ₹245.
When the contract moves above the minor hurdle at ₹286, revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹275. Exit the longs at ₹295.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.