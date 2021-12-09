Go long on cottonseed oilcake futures

The Shah of Mahindra
The continuous futures contract of cottonseed oilcake (COCUDAKL) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) stayed bullish since the beginning of this year and marked a fresh high of ₹3,200 in mid-August. However, the contract turned bearish resulting in a sharp decline from ₹3,200 and marked a low of ₹2,315 in September. It found support at this level and there was a bounce off this price. But the rally was limited and the contract entered a consolidation phase. That is, it has been largely trading in the sideways band of ₹2,400 and ₹2,635 since last week of September.
A fortnight ago, the contract broke out of the resistance at ₹2,635, opening the door for further strengthening. Since then it has been gradually gaining and last week it registered a fresh high of ₹2,830 from where it moderated a bit. Currently, the futures is hovering around the key support of ₹2,750. Subsequent support is at ₹2,675. The contract can be expected to resume the uptrend from current levels or at ₹2,675 and a decline below this level is unlikely. A recovery from here can take the contract to ₹2,920.
Given the above factors, one can go long at current levels and accumulate when price drops to ₹2,675. Keep initial stop-loss at ₹2,600 and revise it up to ₹2,680 if the contract crosses over ₹2,830. Exit the long positions when futures rally to ₹2,920 as the price band of ₹2,920 - ₹2,950 is a strong resistance.
