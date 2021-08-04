Go short on crude oil futures

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In November 2020, the continuous contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) bounced after finding support at ₹2,540. Since then, the contract has been on a strong uptrend. While there was a bit of a slowdown in March this year after reaching ₹4,960 levels, the contract regained momentum and crossed over the critical level of ₹5,000 in June.
It made a fresh high of ₹5,733 during the first week of July. However, the futures started to lose momentum and slipped below ₹5,000-mark. Nevertheless, the futures again tried to move up. But after reaching ₹5,500 levels, the contract quickly made a U-turn, and is now below both 21- and 50-day moving averages, a bearish signal.
Traders can short crude oil futures with stop-loss at ₹5,330 for a potential target of ₹4,885.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...