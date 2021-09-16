Go short on guarseed futures

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
In July last year, the continuous futures contract of guarseed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) embarked on a rally that turned out to be significant. The price, which was around ₹4,000 in July 2020 touched a high of ₹6,794 towards the end of August this year. Post this, the contract lost traction and started to see price moderation and reached ₹5,680 in early September. But the contract attempted to resume the uptrend as a result of which the price bounced to ₹6,620 level. However, the rally could not sustain and the contract has fallen back below ₹6,200.
The price action on the daily chart shows a double top, a bearish hint; although the pattern is yet to confirm, there are other factors too that signal weakness. The relative strength index (RSI) is showing a bearish divergence and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is exhibiting bearish signal. Given the current circumstance, the contract should breach ₹6,800 in order for the contract to continue the rally. And longer the contract stays below this level, higher the likelihood of a price decline.
Considering the above factors, despite the major trend is up, the contract is in a position to witness a price correction. Hence, traders can consider initiating fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹6,520. The contract can drop to ₹5,680, which can be the primary target. Below this level it can touch ₹5,400.
