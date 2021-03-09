Go short on MCX copper below ₹670

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Since the copper continuous futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) got support at ₹335/kg in March 2020, it has been on a long-term uptrend, forming higher peaks and higher troughs.
While trending up, the contract had decisively breached a key long-term resistance at ₹550 in November 2020 and a key short-term hurdle at ₹630 in early February this year. Thereafter, the contract accelerated and encountered a barrier at ₹730 in late February.
Triggered by negative divergence in the daily relative strength index, the contract changed direction and has been in a near-term correction since then. On Monday, the contract has declined 1.3 per cent and traded at around ₹681. It is testing a key base at ₹670 levels. A strong downward break of this support can extend the corrective decline and pull the contract down to ₹640 levels.
The key support in the band between ₹630-₹640 can provide base for the contract and a bounce back is possible thereafter. At this juncture, traders with a short-term view can wait and initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹670 levels and exit at the support zone. That said, if the contract plummets below the vital ₹630-₹640 band can drag the contract down to ₹615 and ₹600 levels.
On the upside, a strong rally above ₹700 initially and then ₹720 is needed to alter the corrective decline and reinforce the uptrend. In that case, it can revisit ₹730 and then to ₹740 levels.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...