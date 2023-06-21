Guar seed futures (continuous contract) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has been steadily declining since mid-January. It fell off the barrier at ₹6,400 and established a downtrend. The contract continued its descent in the following months.

Notably, a couple of weeks ago, it slipped below an important level at ₹5,350, which intensified the sell-off. Consequently, the price dropped and the guar seed futures hit a seven-month low of ₹4,956 last week.

But then, the contract rebounded on the back of the support at ₹5,000 and is now trading around ₹5,340.

Going ahead, the potential for a rally is low as guar seed futures will face strong resistance between ₹5,350 and ₹5,375. Since the overall trend remains bearish and that the contract is now near a hurdle, the risk-reward is good for fresh short positions. We anticipate a retest of the support at ₹5,000 in the near-term.

However, a breach of the resistance at ₹5,375 can open the door for a rally to ₹5,800. But as it stands, this is less likely.

Trade strategy

Sell guar seed futures at the current level of ₹5,340; add more shorts if price rises to ₹5,370. Place initial stop-loss at ₹5,500.

Alter the stop-loss to ₹5,300 when the price falls below ₹5,170. Book profits at ₹5,000.

