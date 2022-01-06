Commodity Calls

Hold longs on MCX aluminium

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on January 06, 2022

 

The continuous contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was flat for the past couple of weeks, rallied on Wednesday and closed above the important level of ₹228.

Thus, the bulls seem to be gaining traction and prices are likely to goup.

Supporting the positive outlook, the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart are showing good bullish momentum.

Also, the contract has been forming higher lows and higher highs over the past two months.

Notably, we had advised long positions in aluminium futures during the final week of December at ₹225 and ₹220. Recommended stop-loss was at ₹214.

Traders, who already hold longs, can continue to hold but tighten the stop-loss to ₹220.

On the other hand, one can also consider fresh positions at current level with same stop-loss i.e., ₹220.

For both existing and new longs, when the contract rallies past ₹238, revise the stop-loss to ₹228.

Liquidate the longs at ₹250 as there can be a price correction off this level.

 

Published on January 06, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
aluminium
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like