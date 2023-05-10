Lead price has been on the verge of breaking its range on the upside.

The Lead Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India has been oscillating between ₹178 and ₹188 per kg since February this year.

Within that, the price is now moving up and is heading up towards ₹188 — the upper end of the range. It is currently trading at ₹184.50 per kg.

Outlook

The near-term outlook is positive. Immediate support is at ₹183. Below that ₹182 will be the next strong support. A break below ₹182 looks less probable.

The Lead futures contract can rise to ₹188 this week. The moving average indicates give bullish signals. The 21-Day Moving Average has made a bullish crossover with the 200-Day Moving Average. This is a positive signal.

That leaves the chances high for the contract to breach ₹188. Such a break will boost the bullish momentum. It will then open doors for the Lead contract to see a fresh rise to ₹192-194 over the next three-four weeks.

Failure to breach ₹188 can drag the contract to ₹184-₹182 again. It will also keep the ₹178-188 range intact.

Trade strategy

Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹183. Keep the stop-loss at ₹181.

Trail the stop-loss up to ₹186 as soon as the Lead Futures contract moves up to ₹187.50.

Move the stop-loss further up to ₹188 when the contract touches ₹190 on the upside. Exit the long positions at ₹191.

