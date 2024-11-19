Lead futures has been on a decline since early October. The upswing in price seen so far this week only seems to be a corrective rally and that the downtrend might resume soon.
The November lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rebounded from ₹178 this week. But there is a trendline resistance at ₹181.30. Above this, there is a barrier at ₹182.50.
Most probably, lead futures is likely to restart its move southwards. We expect the contract to retest the support at ₹178. A breach of this can lead to a fall to ₹175.
On the other hand, if the contract breaks out of the trendline and the hurdle at ₹182.50, the trend can turn bullish. In such a scenario, lead futures might rally to ₹185 or even to ₹188.
Nevertheless, as it stands, the possibility of a fall looks likely as the trend has been bearish recently and that lead futures is now hovering near a resistance.
Trade strategy
Short lead futures (November) ₹181 and place a stop-loss at ₹182.50. When the contract declines to ₹179, revise the stop-loss to ₹180.50. Book profits at ₹178.
Note that on Wednesday, only the evening session (between 5 pm and 11:55 pm) will be open for trading in view of the Maharashtra Assembly election.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.