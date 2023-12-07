Lead futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began declining three weeks ago after facing resistance between ₹193 and ₹194.  On Wednesday, it closed at ₹182.60.

As it stands, there are no signs of a bullish reversal and it is highly likely to extend the downtrend to ₹180. This is a strong support and we can expect some profit booking when lead futures falls to the ₹181-180 range.

So there is a potential for lead futures to see a rebound between ₹180 and ₹181. In such a case, the contract can rally to ₹186, a hurdle. A breach of this level can lift the contract to ₹188, a resistance.

At this juncture, traders are recommended to stay out as the risk-reward ratio is not favourable for fresh shorts. Also, it can be a bit early to consider longs.

Trade strategy

Buy lead futures (December contract) when the price declines to ₹181. Place stop-loss at ₹179. When the contract rallies to ₹184, tighten the stop-loss to ₹182. Book profits at ₹186.

Also read
File photo: The decision of OPEC+ to announce voluntary production cuts by some of its members in its November 30 meeting had impacted crude oil prices. 

Russia, Saudi leaders’ meet helps boost crude oil price

sykono

Commodity call: Copper — moving inside a bull channel

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold prices falls on weak global trend

cueapi

Zinc futures: Hold the shorts

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   