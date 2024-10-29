Lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been falling in the recent sessions. The latest leg of downtrend began after the contract faced resistance at ₹186.
Since the October contract expires this week, we are taking the November series for analysis and trade recommendation.
The November expiry lead futures fell off the hurdle at ₹188 in early October. After consolidating for a while in the second and the third week of this month, it slipped below the support at ₹182 last week. This is a bearish signal.
However, from the current level of ₹180, the downside appears limited. The lead futures (November) has a strong support between ₹172 and ₹175. Notably, since July 2021, lead futures has not breached ₹170-mark.
Therefore, the probability of a rebound from the price region of ₹170-175 is high. In such a case, the lead futures can quickly retest ₹188.
On the other hand, if the contract breaches the base ₹170, it can lead to a fresh leg of downtrend. Nearest notable support below ₹170 can be seen at ₹150.
Trade strategy
Buy lead futures (November) if the price dips to ₹172. Place initial stop-loss at ₹167. When the contract rises above ₹182, tighten the stop-loss to ₹178. Book profits at ₹188.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.