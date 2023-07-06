Lead futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in a sideways crawl for the past week. The July series has been oscillating within the ₹181-183 range.

Nevertheless, the overall bias remains bearish, and the chances of a decline are high. Although there is a support at ₹180, we expect the contract to fall to ₹175 – a notable base.

The contract has its nearest resistance at ₹183. Subsequent hurdle is at ₹186. Only a breakout of this barrier can confirm a bullish reversal.

Trade strategy

Last week, we advised to initiate fresh short positions at an average price of ₹182.20, with stop-loss at ₹186. Retain these positions.

When the contract sees a daily close below ₹180, tighten the stop-loss to ₹182. When the contract touches ₹178, tighten the stop-loss to ₹180. Book profits at ₹176.

