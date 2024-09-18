Lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) found support at ₹180 last week and moved up. However, it was unable to surpass the resistance at ₹186.
On the back of the barrier at ₹186, lead futures started to decline. On Tuesday, it closed at ₹182.95.
Since the contract fell off the resistance at ₹186, the chart shows that the contract has formed a lower high. Also, the price is below both 20- and 50-day moving averages, which coincide at ₹185.
Given the above factors, the chances for lead futures to fall from here are high. The contract is likely to slip below the support at ₹180 and decline to ₹173, a support, in the near term. Below this, there is another support at ₹170.
But if lead futures recover from here and break out of ₹186, the outlook will turn positive. In this case, the contract can move up to ₹190 and then potentially to ₹196.
That said, as it stands, the bias is bearish.
Trading strategy
Short lead futures now at ₹182 with a stop-loss at ₹186.50. When the contract falls below ₹180, revise the stop-loss to ₹183. Book profits at ₹173.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.