MCX-Aluminium continues to be under pressure

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Though the October futures contract of Aluminium has been in a downtrend since the beginning of September, it seems to have been in a consolidation phase currently. The contract has been oscillating between ₹133.5 and ₹136 since the beginning of this month.
The 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous bear trend lies at ₹135.75, thus making the price band ₹135.75-136 a significant resistance. The major trend remains to be bearish and unless the price breaks out of ₹136 levels, bears are expected to be in control. Only if the contract moves beyond ₹136 there will be a change in the medium-term trend to bullish.
Continuing with the bearish trend, if the contract breaks below ₹133.5 there may be more selling which could pull the price towards ₹130, a key support. On the other hand, if the contract breaks above ₹136, the immediate resistance level is at ₹138 beyond which ₹140 will be a significant hurdle.
Though the three-month rolling forward contract of Aluminium in LME breached an important support at $1,740, there was some recovery in price as the contract rose to $1,745 levels in the past week. However, the price action suggests that the trend is still bearish.
If the weakness persists, the contract could retest the previous low of $1,691.75, below which it can even depreciate to $1,674 levels. Alternatively, if price appreciate from current levels of $1,720, it will face a strong resistance between $1,740 and $1,745.
The commodity is under a bear grip and until price moves past ₹136, the chances of a recovery is low. Though price action is in a sideways trend, the major trend is bearish, and one can continue to take a bearish bet. Traders can initiate short positions on rallies with a stop-loss above the key resistance of ₹136.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
The yellow metal could weaken over the short term as price breaches a key support
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...