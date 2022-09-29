Aluminium prices seem to be getting a breather. The October aluminium futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) made a low of ₹186.75 per kg on Wednesday and has risen from there. It is currently trading at ₹190.5. However, this is just a relief rally within the overall downtrend. Immediate resistance is at ₹192, and a much higher resistance is at ₹193.5. We expect either of these resistances to cap the upside. The overall downtrend can resume either near ₹192 or ₹193.50. The new leg of fall can target ₹181.50 over the next couple of weeks. A break below the immediate support at ₹186.50 can accelerate the fall.

The level of ₹181.50 is a good intermediate support. This can hold in its first test. As such, a corrective rally to ₹185-187 cannot be ruled out. However, the overall trend will remain down, and the contract can still fall again. The fresh fall thereafter can drag the MCX aluminium futures steeply lower to ₹175 and even ₹170 over the medium term

Trading strategy

Traders can go short now. Accumulate shorts at ₹191.5. Keep the stop-loss at ₹194.5. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹187.50 as soon as the contract falls to ₹186.25. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹186 as soon as the contract touches ₹184.5. Book profits at ₹183.50.