MCX-aluminium rally will continue

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The price of futures contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been moving sideways largely between ₹160 and ₹170 since December last year.
However, since the beginning of February, the price has been rising steadily. The March futures contract began its rally from about ₹160 and last week, it broke out of the resistance at ₹170.
Extending the rally, the contract marked a fresh high of ₹176.5 on Thursday, indicating that the upward movement is set to continue. The rally is accompanied by a healthy volume, making the case stronger for the bulls.
Supporting the same, the daily relative has been moving up since for the past three weeks and lies above the midpoint level of 50, the moving average convergence divergence indicator is charting an upward trajectory and remains in the positive territory and the average directional index is showing good bull strength. Also, the price is well above both 21- and 50-day moving averages, signalling strong uptrend. Moreover, the global price trend is inclined to upward i.e., the three-month rolling forward contract of the metal on the London Metal Exchange (LME) broke out of the crucial resistance of $2,070 last week, opening the door for further strengthening.
Traders can be positive and initiate fresh long positions in MCX-Aluminium futures with stop-loss at ₹170.
On the upside, it can rise to ₹182 in the short run. Above that level, it can touch ₹185.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...