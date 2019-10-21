MCX-Aluminium slips below key level

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The price of October futures contract of Aluminium seems to have broken below the key level at ₹133.5; however, the breakdown is not decisive. But the movement in price clearly suggests a bearish bias, which might further drag the contract down. The decline, which began from the resistance of ₹136, will be considered as a lower high, characteristic of a bear trend. The daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence indicator remain flat, showing no signs of recovery.
On the back of existing weakness, if the contract depreciates further, the bears would gain traction and the price could weaken towards ₹130. This will confirm a lower low, opening the doors for the contract to depreciate to ₹128.5 in the near term. In an alternative scenario, which seems less likely given the prevailing price action, an appreciation from the current levels will face a stiff resistance between ₹135 and ₹136. Only a break beyond ₹136 can be considered as a significant step towards trend reversal in favour of bulls.
Referring to the global price in the three-month rolling forward contract of Aluminium in LME, the price has recovered, unlike in the domestic market. It currently tests the 21-day moving average at $1,738 as the contract is attempting to recover. If the recovery continues, it will face a considerable hurdle at $1,750. Above that level, the sentiment might tilt in favour of the commodity and the contract price might rise to $1,782. However, weakness from the current price might drag the contract towards the support band between $1,700 and $1,712.
The commodity is trading marginally below the key level of ₹133.5, and the possibility of a recovery looks bleak. Hence, traders can approach with a bearish bias and sell MCX-Aluminium October futures contract on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹137. Stick to the stop-loss level strictly as there are chances of a price recovery in the global market.
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains