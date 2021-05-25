MCX lead futures could drop further

Since May 2020, the continuous futures contract of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been moving on the upside.

That is, after seeing a downtrend in the preceding months, the contract reversed the trend after taking support at about ₹128. Thus, the one-year return is about 30 per cent.

Although the trend has been positive and the metal price has appreciated considerably, it has been facing some hindrance at ₹181 since the beginning of 2021. While the futures price went up till mid-February, it started to fall i.e., between the final week of February and mid-March, the contract tumbled by nearly 13 per cent and dropped to around ₹158. By then, the contract had given up almost all the gains it had made in 2021. But since ₹158 being a support, the contract started to build-up positive momentum after a brief period of consolidation.

Even though the contract rallied in April, it was not able to crack the hurdle at ₹181.

That is, a month ago, the contract marked a high of ₹181.9 and started to move south.

The contract has been on a descent for the past three weeks and is currently trading around ₹170.

The daily chart shows a bearish inclination as the contract has dropped below the support band of ₹172 and ₹170, thereby turning the outlook negative.

Traders can sell MCX lead June futures with stop-loss at ₹175. Potential near-term targets can be ₹165 and ₹160.