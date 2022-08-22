hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX-Lead: Go short at current levels

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 22, 2022

Accumulate shorts at ₹183 with a stop-loss at ₹185

The outlook for the Lead Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is bearish. The contract made a high of ₹186 per kg last week and has come-off sharply from there. It is currently trading at ₹181 per kg.

The reversal from ₹186 occurred due to a strong trendline resistance which is also poised at the same level. This keeps the broader downtrend intact.

The fall below ₹182 today has broken the near-term up move that was in place since mid-July. Immediate support is at ₹180. Any bounce from this level could be short-lived and restricted to ₹182-₹183. 

Also, the chances are high for the MCX-Lead futures contract to break below ₹180 and see a steeper fall. Such a break can drag it down to ₹175 and even ₹173 in the next two-three weeks.

Trading strategy

Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels.  Accumulate shorts at ₹183. Keep the stop-loss at ₹185. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹181 as soon as the contract falls to ₹178.

Move the stop-loss further down to ₹179 as soon as the MCX Lead Futures contract touches ₹176 on the downside. Book profits at ₹175. The outlook will turn bullish only if the contract breaks above ₹185 decisively.

That will then open doors to revisit ₹190-₹195 levels. But that looks unlikely as seen from the charts. The long-term price action since 2021 indicates a gradual turn-around in the form of a rounding pattern. So, a break above ₹185 is unlikely.

Published on August 22, 2022
