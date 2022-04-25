MCX-Lead: Go short on a break below ₹179

The Lead futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has stuck sideways for a prolonged time.

The contract has been oscillating between ₹179 and ₹198 per kg for over seven months since September last year. Within this range, the contract made a high of ₹192.4 last week and has been coming down thereafter. The range is intact. A test of ₹179, the lower end of the range is possible in the coming days.

If the MCX Lead futures contract manages to bounce from near ₹179, the sideways range will remain intact. In that case, a bounce-back to ₹190-₹195 is likely over the next two-three weeks.

However, the price action on the weekly chart leaves the bias negative. The long wicks on the weekly candles are visible for several weeks indicating the contract is getting sellers at ₹195. In addition, the price action reflects a possible rounding pattern on the chart. All these strengthens the bearish case for the contract to break the current ₹179-₹198 range on the downside. A strong break below ₹179 can take it down to ₹171-₹170 initially. A further break below ₹170 would then trigger a much steeper fall to ₹160-₹155 over the medium-term.

Traders can go short on a break below ₹179. with stop-loss at ₹182. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹176 as soon as the contract moves down to ₹173 and book profits at ₹171.