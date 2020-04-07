MCX-Natural gas breaches key base

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The April futures contract of natural gas in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been moving in a broad sideways trend between ₹125 and ₹150 for the last two months. But it breached and closed below the lower limit of the range at ₹125 last Friday. This level is important as the contract had bounced thrice over the past five weeks. Hence, the contract might chart another leg of downtrend.
The price remains below the 21-day moving average (DMA), indicating that the near-term trend is bearish. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator in the daily chart has extended further into negative territory. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below the midpoint level of 50. Also, the price action in the daily chart has been forming lower lows and lower highs — a bearish indication. These factors indicate a considerable downtrend and moreover, the major trend remains bearish.
As the contract has breached the support at ₹125 and the overall trend being bearish, the price might decline to ₹110 in the coming days. Below that level, the support is at ₹106.
On the other hand, if the contract manages to invalidate the breakdown and moves back above ₹125, it will face a resistance at ₹133 — its 21-DMA. A breakout of that level can lift the contract to ₹140. In the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the generic first contract of natural gas has been in a consolidation phase for the last two weeks, fluctuating between $1.52 and $1.72. Nevertheless, the contract is in a major downtrend and is likely to breach the support at $1.52.
The major trend of natural gas in MCX and LME is bearish. In MCX, the futures contract has breached an important support, opening the door for further decline. So, traders can remain bearish and initiate fresh short positions on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹135.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...