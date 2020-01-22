MCX-Natural Gas in a bear grip

Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the MCX breached a key support at ₹145 and marked a low of ₹135.1, lowest since May 2016. Following this, the February futures contract, which had been consolidating in the band between ₹150 and ₹157, slipped below the range. The fresh break down has firmed the bear trend, opening the door for further weakness.
The daily RSI is showing fresh downtick following the decline in price and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is indicating increased bearish momentum, extending further into the negative territory. As price action continues to show lower peak and lower trough, except for a retracement, possibility of a bullish reversal in the near-term looks bleak.
Continuing with the major trend, the contract can be expected to weaken from current level towards ₹134.5, as indicated by Fibonacci extension level. Further depreciation can drag the contract to the support at ₹130. On the other hand, if the contract advances, the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downtrend at ₹146 can act as a hurdle. Above that level, the contract will face a critical resistance is at ₹150.
On the global front, the generic first contract of Natural Gas on the NYMEX tumbled below the psychological level of $2 and it declined to $1.83, the lowest price since April 2016. Below that level, the contract has a support in the band between $1.61 and $1.69. Any attempt to recover can be limited by $2, which is now a strong resistance.
As the price of Natural Gas has broken below an important support level, one can take a bearish view. From trading perspective, rather than initiating short positions at current levels, traders can wait and sell MCX-Natural Gas contract if price rebounds to ₹146 for a better risk-reward ratio. Place stop-loss at ₹158.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...