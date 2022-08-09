hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX natural gas might slip below ₹600

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 09, 2022

MCX futures is currently range-bound at ₹600-665

The natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) marked a high of ₹760 towards the end of July, but unable to extend the up move. After finding the support at ₹600, the contract moved sideways over the past week and oscillating between ₹600 and ₹665.

Ideally, the contract should move out of this range before the next leg of trend. A break of the support at ₹600 would mean the natural gas futures would falll further towards the nearest support at ₹535. A break below this can drag the contract to ₹500.

On the other hand, if the contract breaks out of ₹665, it can retest the prior high of ₹760. A rally past this level can lift the contract to ₹800.

Last week, we recommended shorts across two legs with an average selling price at ₹640 with stop-loss at ₹685. Alternatively, we recommended buying a 600-strike put option at an average price of ₹41 with stop-loss at ₹26.

Traders who had executed either of the above can continue to hold and liquidate the futures when it falls to ₹535. Those who hold options can also exit at the prevailing price when futures price touches ₹535. By then, the price of 600-PE would roughly be around ₹100.

For fresh trades, one can wait for the contract to move out of the ₹600-665 range.

Published on August 09, 2022
natural gas
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you