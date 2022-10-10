The downtrend in natural gas prices since August this year could be coming close to a bottom. Last week, the Natural Gas Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at ₹518.30 per mmBtu and has risen back wel. Although the prices are coming down from the high of ₹591.9, the downside is likely to be limited. It is currently trading at ₹555.20 per mmBtu.

Outlook

The 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) support is at ₹508. A long-term trend line support is at ₹515. This makes the ₹518-₹515 region a very strong support. A break below ₹515 will not be very easy. So, the current pull-back from the high of ₹591.9 could be short-lived.

We expect the MCX Natural Gas futures contract to sustain above the ₹518-₹515 support zone and rise to ₹610-₹620 in the next couple of weeks or so.

This bullish outlook will get negated if the MCX Futures contract breaks below ₹515 decisively. In that case, the contract will come under pressure for a fall to ₹480 and even ₹460 going forward.

Trading Strategy

Positional long trades are recommended at this point of time. Traders with a short-term perspective can wait for dips. Go long at ₹545 and accumulate at ₹525. Keep the stop-loss at ₹505. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹555 when the contract moves up to ₹565. Revise the stop-loss further up to ₹560 when the contract touches ₹575 on the upside. Book profits at ₹595.

