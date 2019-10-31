Commodity Calls

MCX-Nickel faces a key resistance

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

The price of Nickel November futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India, after slipping below the support at ₹1,200, looks to have taken support at ₹1,155. It rallied from that level and is currently trading near a resistance at ₹1,209, which is significant because the price area has coincided by both 21- and 50-DMAs. Since the beginning of September, the contract has been on a gradual decline and as long as price stays below the 50-DMA, downward pressure likely to remain. Though the daily relative strength is flat, the moving average convergence divergence is still in the negative territory indicating a bearish bias.

The commodity may witness selling pressure as it is currently trading near a resistance. So, a decline from current level will pull down the futures price to the previous low of ₹1,155. A break below that level could intensify the sell-off and drag the price to ₹1,100 over the medium term. On the other hand, if the contract breaks above the resistance at ₹1,209, it will face a hurdle at ₹1,240. Above that level, the resistance is at ₹1,265.

In the global market, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of nickel on the LME continues to trade below the key level of $17,000. As long as the price rules below that level, chances of further decline is more. The contract may fall to $16,385, below which the support is at $16,000. Whereas on the upside it will face a resistance at $17,800 and then at $17,000.

The price of MCX-Nickel futures and LME-Nickel, both has gained marginally after breaking down but faces a resistance. Unless it breaks out of the resistance, the commodity can be approached with a bearish bias. Hence, traders can initiate short positions on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹1,270. Adhere to a strict stop-loss as the long-term trend has not completely turned negative.

Published on October 31, 2019
Nickel
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX-Natural Gas breaks a key barrier