MCX-Nickel likely to decline further

How to be the Boss Lady
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
The Nickel extended its downtrend as the spot price on the MCX tumbled during the past week. Likewise, the December futures contract of Nickel has also declined during the period. While the current spot market price of nickel is at ₹1,008, the December futures contract of nickel is trading at ₹985, below the critical support of ₹1,000.
Notably, the futures price is trading at a discount compared to the spot price, corroborating the bearish outlook of the metal. Thus, the downtrend looks intact and now that the contract has breached the important support, further depreciation is likely.
However, there are factors that can be of concern for the bears. By plotting the RSI on the daily chart, we can observe that the index is at over-sold levels and the MACD indicator hints at a loss of bearish momentum, even though the contract price continues to fall.
If the contract continues to weaken, it will find support at ₹963. Below that level, support is at ₹930. On the other hand, if the price moves up on short-covering, it will face a hurdle at ₹1,000; beyond that level, resistance is at ₹1,050.
Like on the MCX, the price of the three-month rolling forward contract of Nickel on the London Metal Exchange seems to be under pressure as the price broke below the important support of $13,930. The current market price of $13,375 is a support. In case this level is broken, the contract has support at $12,845. But if it appreciates, it will face resistance at $13,930.
Nickel is in a strong downtrend and there are no signs of reversal yet. However, the spot price on the MCX is trading near a support. So, instead of selling the contract right away, traders are recommended to wait for a minor rally and then initiate fresh short positions with ₹1,050 as stop-loss.
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...