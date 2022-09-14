MCX zinc futures: Go short with stop-loss at ₹305

The continuous zinc futures on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) is moving across a horizontal trend for little over a week i.e., it has been oscillating in the range of ₹280-292.

Nevertheless, the broad trend is bearish and the likelihood of the contract declining below ₹280 is high. Moreover, there are series of resistances on the upside. Above the range top of ₹292 lies the barrier of ₹300. Just above that i.e., at ₹303, the 20- and 50-weekly moving averages coincides, making it a strong hurdle. Therefore, the bulls seem to be on the back foot.

That said, the nearest support below ₹290 can be spotted at ₹260. But it is worth to note that this is a strong support against which the contract can see a rebound.

These factors reveal initiating short-term trades can be ideal rather than going for medium or long-term contracts.

Strategy: We recommend traders to go short on MCX zinc futures at the current level of ₹286 and add more shorts if the price inches up to ₹292. Place the stop-loss at ₹305 initially and tighten it to ₹280 when the contract drops to ₹270. Exit all the shorts at ₹260.