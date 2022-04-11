hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX-Zinc: Go long on a break above ₹363

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 11, 2022
The region between ₹395 and ₹400 is a crucial long-term trend resistance

The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been range bound over the last one week. The range of trade has been between ₹345 and ₹363. It is currently hovering near the upper end at ₹358 per kg.

The overall trend is up. As such the chances are high for the MCX Zinc futures contract to break the range on the upside. A decisive break above ₹363 will boost the bullish momentum.

Such a break can take the contract up to ₹375 initially. It will also keep the medium-term view bullish to target ₹395-₹400 on the upside in the coming weeks.

Traders with high-risk appetite can go long on a break above ₹363. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹357. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹366 as soon as the contract rises to ₹369. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹368 as soon as the contract touches ₹372 on the upside. Book profits at ₹375.

From a bigger picture, the region between ₹395 and ₹400 is a crucial long-term trend resistance. As such the upside of the current rally can be capped around ₹400 over the medium-term. The MCX Zinc futures contract can see a fresh fall from the ₹395-₹400 resistance region in the coming months.

The view of seeing ₹375 and ₹400 levels on the upside will go wrong if the contract breaks below ₹345 immediately from current levels. In that case, the contract can fall to ₹335 and even ₹315 going forward.

Published on April 11, 2022
