hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX-Zinc: Go short now

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 19, 2022

Accumulate on a rise at ₹319

The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is hovering above a crucial long-term trend line support. This support obtained by joining the major lows from the 2020 low is coming up at around ₹301 per kg. It was tested last week and has held l on its first test. The contract made a low of ₹310 and had attempted to rise. But this bounce seems to lack strength. The MCX Zinc is facing resistance in the ₹323-₹325 region.

Regain bullish momentum

The contract made a high of ₹322.35 on Tuesday and has come down slightly. It is currently trading at ₹311 per kg. A strong rise past ₹325 will be needed to regain the bullish momentum and rise to ₹345-₹350 and even higher levels in the coming weeks. But based on the price action on the charts, we see high chances of a break below ₹301 in the coming days. Such a break can drag the contract down to ₹290 initially.

That will indicate a trend reversal and will turn the broader outlook bearish. It will also open doors for a deep fall going forward. A break below ₹290 will increase the downside pressure and will intensify the fall. That break can then drag it down to ₹250-245. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate on a rise at ₹319. Keep the stop-loss at ₹333. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹304 as soon as the contract falls to ₹296. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹283 as soon as the contract touches ₹272 on the downside. Book profits at ₹263.

Published on May 19, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you