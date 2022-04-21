hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX-Zinc: Go short on a break below ₹365

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 21, 2022

Keep the stop-loss at ₹374

The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been trading on a weak note this week. The contract made a high of ₹383 per kg on Monday and reversed lower from there. It has tumbled about 4 per cent from this week’s high and currently trading at ₹368. A very crucial support at ₹365. The price action in the coming sessions will need a close watch to see if MCX Zinc is managing to sustain above the upcoming support or not.

A strong bounce from ₹365 will keep the overall uptrend intact. In that case a fresh leg of rally targeting ₹390-₹395 on the upside can be seen in the next couple of weeks. On the other hand, a decisive break below ₹365 will bring the contract under pressure. It will indicate a trend reversal and turn the outlook bearish. Such a break can drag the contract down to ₹355 initially and then to ₹345 and ₹340 eventually in the next two or three weeks.

The pull-back from the high of ₹383 look strong. This leaves the bias negative to see a break below ₹365 in the coming sessions. So, traders can go short on a break below ₹365. Keep the stop-loss at ₹374. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹362 as soon as the contract falls to ₹358. Move the stop-loss down to ₹356 as soon as the contract touches ₹351 on the downside. Book profits at ₹346.  

Published on April 21, 2022
