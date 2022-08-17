hamburger

Commodity Calls

Natural gas at a strong resistance

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 17, 2022

MCX Natural GAs futures could drop off the ₹730-760 band

The natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), which has been on a rally over the past week, has now reached an important point. Currently trading at around ₹745, the contract faces a strong resistance band between ₹730 and ₹760. It has already declined a couple of times after rallying to this price region.

So, although the recent trend has been bullish, we expect a price drop from here, at least a minor one. From the current level, nearest support can be spotted at ₹600. The 50-day moving average lies at ₹585 thereby making the price band of ₹585-600 a considerable base. Subsequently, there is a support at ₹540.

But note that a decisive breakout of ₹760 can result in a quick rally to ₹800, a potential resistance.

Strategy: Since MCX natural gas futures is trading around a critical resistance level and the risk-reward ratio is favourable for selling at the current juncture, we suggest shorting the contract at the current level of ₹745. Place stop-loss at ₹770.

When price drops below ₹645, tighten the stop-loss to ₹680. Liquidate the short positions when the contract touches ₹610.

This is counter-trend trade, and we recommend you stick to the above said stop-loss and target levels strictly.

Published on August 17, 2022
MCX
natural gas
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you