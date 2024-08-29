The price of natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on the decline since mid-June. It fell off the barrier at ₹275.
However, after marking a low of ₹169.1 early this month, the contract has recovered. But then, it was capped at ₹204, a resistance where the 50-day moving average coincides.
Nevertheless, the price action over recent weeks shows that the downtrend is losing momentum. That said, for the trend to turn bullish, the price should cross ₹204.
If a breakout of ₹204 occurs, natural gas futures can rally to ₹234. The 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of prior downswing coincides at ₹234, making it a strong hurdle.
On the other hand, if the contract slips below ₹170, it can drop to ₹160, a good support. A breach of this can intensify the sell-off, possibly leading to a fall to ₹135.
Trade strategy
While the September futures of natural gas trade within the ₹170 and ₹204 band, the next leg of trend will be uncertain. So, traders can refrain from taking fresh trades at the moment.
Yet, traders with a high risk appetite, can buy now at ₹178, with a stop-loss at ₹165. When the price hits ₹190, revise the stop-loss to ₹180. Book profits at ₹204.
