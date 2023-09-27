The continuous futures of Natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has largely been moving in a broad sideways trend since July. But within this range, the contract witnessed a fall of late.

Particularly, the October contract, after facing resistance at ₹285, has now fallen to ₹242 after marking a low of ₹234 on Tuesday. The contract seems to have found support at ₹235. That said, there are resistance levels at ₹244 and ₹254. Subsequent barrier is at ₹265.

Given the prevailing price action, there are chances for the contract to see a rally. However, it should first breach the hurdle at ₹244. In that case, we can expect natural gas futures to touch ₹265 in the near-term.

Trade strategy

We suggest staying out for now. Initiate fresh long positions when the contract surpasses the resistance at ₹244. Place stop-loss at ₹234.

When the contract rallies past ₹254, tighten the stop-loss to ₹246. Book profits at ₹265.