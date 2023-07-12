Natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after marking a high of ₹241 a couple of weeks, saw a fall in price. It is now hovering around ₹224.

The price action since mid-June shows that the contract has been oscillating within the ₹215-240 range. Within this range, the nearest resistance from the current level is at ₹227. On the back of this, we might see the price falling to ₹215.

However, we expect the contract to rebound from this level and see a rally to ₹240. A breakout of this level can lift the contract to ₹275. That said, instead of a bounce, if the contract declines below the support at ₹215, the short-term outlook might turn bearish. Support below ₹215 are at ₹200 and ₹190.

Trade strategy

Hold back now and initiate fresh long positions if natural gas futures dip to ₹215. Place stop-loss at ₹208 at first; revise this to ₹218 when the contract rallies past the hurdle at ₹227. Book profits at ₹237.