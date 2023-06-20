Natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which began the latest leg of rally from the support at ₹180, closed above another key level at ₹215 on Monday. This keeps the probability of a rally high.

However, since the price has seen a sharp up move, we cannot reject the possibility of natural gas futures witnessing a corrective decline. We can expect a moderation in the price of the continuous contract of the energy commodity to ₹205 from the current level of ₹219.

The possible path of movement from here will be that the contract will see a drop to ₹205 and then resume the uptrend. A rise from ₹205 can potentially lift the price to the ₹240-245 range.

But if natural gas slips below ₹205, the downswing could extend to ₹190.

Trade strategy

Considering the above factors, traders stay on the sideline now. Go long on natural gas futures if its price falls to ₹205. Place stop-loss at ₹195.

After the buy is triggered and the contract rallies past ₹220, tighten the stop-loss to ₹205. When the contract touches ₹235, tighten the stop-loss further to ₹222. Exit the longs at ₹240.

