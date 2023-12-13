Natural gas futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began falling after facing resistance at ₹320 in early November. It has been declining steadily, and on Monday it slipped below the support at ₹200. It closed at ₹196 on Tuesday.

This has opened the door for a further fall in prices. The nearest support is at ₹178. A breach of this level can drag natural gas futures to ₹165. But if there is a recovery, the contract can face hurdles at ₹205 and ₹215.

Although the trend is bearish, the fall has been sharp and, as the price moves southwards, the possibility of bears taking profits will increase. This can lead to a potential corrective rally. That said, for the trend to turn bullish, the contract should surpass ₹235.

Trade strategy

Short natural gas futures now at around ₹195 and add shorts when the price rises to ₹205. Place stop-loss at ₹215. Book profits at ₹180.

But note that this is a high-risk trade because, as mentioned above, the contract might see a corrective rally. Hence, risk-averse traders can stay away.