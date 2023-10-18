Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed a fall in price over the past week. The contract declined after facing a resistance between ₹280 and ₹285. On Tuesday, it closed at ₹255.8.

Note that natural gas futures has a support between ₹250 and ₹255 against which we expect it to see a recovery. While ₹262 can be a hurdle, the chances of the price going above this level are high. In fact, we anticipate a rally in the contract above the resistance at ₹285 and touch ₹310.

On the other hand, if natural gas futures slip below the support at ₹250, the downswing could extend towards the subsequent support at ₹235.

Trade strategy

Last week, we recommended long positions split into two legs. The average buy price would be ₹266. Stop-loss was suggested to be at ₹250.

Hold the above trade with same stop-loss. When the contract reaches ₹285, alter the stop-loss to ₹270. Further, when the contract surpasses ₹300, tighten the stop-loss to ₹290. Exit at ₹310.