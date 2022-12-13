The price of natural gas saw a sharp rally over the past week. The December futures of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rebounded from the support at ₹450 and is currently trading at around ₹560. But it is worth noting that the price action since early November shows that the contract has largely been within a range. That is, it is consolidating in the broad range of ₹470-625.

That means, although natural gas futures can rise further, the potential appears limited. For one, the range top, a barrier, is likely to hold; and two, there is a series of resistances from here at ₹585, ₹600 and ₹625.

We expect the contract to turn bearish after rallying to the price region of ₹600-625. Thereafter, it might decline towards the range bottom — namely, ₹470.

On the other hand, if the contract decisively breaches the resistance at ₹625, the short-term outlook will turn bullish, where we might see the rally extending towards ₹700.

Trade strategy

Stay on the fence for now and initiate fresh short positions when the contract touches ₹600. Add shorts when price moves up to ₹625. Place stop-loss at ₹660.

Also read

Nifty prediction for December 13, 2022: Go short on a rally

A satellite image shows emergency crews cleaning up the crude oil spill along Mill Creek following a leak at the Keystone pipeline operated by TC Energy, in Washington County, Kansas, US

Crude oil gains more as US pipeline shutdown continues

Nifty likely to open positive, but may lack follow-up buying

When the contract falls below ₹575 after our shorts are triggered, move the stop-loss down to ₹625. Tighten it further to ₹550 when the contract slips below ₹500. Exit the shorts at ₹470.

comment COMMENT NOW   