The October futures contract of Natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has moved above a key level at ₹244 after staying flat over the past week. It is currently trading around ₹248.

The recent price action – a decline followed by a sideways trend and then a breakout – indicates a potential bullish trend reversal.

Hence, we expect natural gas futures to rally in the short-term. Although ₹255 is a potential hurdle, the contract is expected to surpass this level and touch ₹265 within a month.

On the contrary, if the contract witnesses a fall from the current level, it has support levels at ₹244 and ₹235. A breach of ₹235 is less likely considering the charts.

Trade strategy

Last week, we suggested initiating longs with stop-loss at ₹234 when the contract surpasses ₹244. Traders can retain this trade.

Going ahead, when the contract rallies past ₹254, tighten the stop-loss to ₹246. Book profits at ₹265.