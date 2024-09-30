Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has largely been moving in a sideways trend over the last two months. Last week, it began a fresh leg of rally, which has now pushed the contract out of the band.
The October futures, which has been oscillating between ₹208 and ₹240, broke out of the range last week by closing at ₹244.1 on Friday.
The price action looks promising and the probability of a rally from here is high. The nearest notable resistance is at ₹280. Subsequent resistance is at ₹300. On the other hand, if natural gas futures decline from the current level, the price region between ₹235 and ₹240 is a good support band.
A drop below ₹235 can drag the contract to ₹222, where both 20- and 50-day moving averages currently coincide. That said, a fall below ₹235 is less likely.
Trade strategy
Go long on natural gas futures at ₹245 and place stop-loss at ₹230. When the contract touches ₹262, trail the stop-loss to ₹250. On further rally to ₹270, tighten the stop-loss to ₹260. Book profits at ₹275.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.