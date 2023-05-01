Bears, which wreaked havoc on natural gas prices in recent months, are loosening their grip. While there has been no contract indication of a bullish reversal, the price action signals bulls gaining some confidence.

Read also: Share of gas in India’s primary energy mix at 7-11% by 2050

The chart shows that the continuous futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has a strong base in the price band of ₹165-180. This has been holding well since February. In mid-April, the contract saw a bounce off this level and last week, it closed at ₹196.8.

Read: Govt revises APM gas price to $8.27/mBtu for May 2023

We anticipate natural gas futures to perform a recovery in the support band of ₹165-180. It is likely to surpass the resistance at ₹210 and appreciate to ₹235 in the coming weeks. If there is a fall from here, the contract can find support at ₹180 and ₹165.

Trade strategy

Traders with higher risk appetite can consider fresh longs at the current level of about ₹197. Add more longs if the price dips to ₹185. Place stop-loss at ₹172 at first. When the contract crosses over the hurdle at ₹210, move the stop-loss up to ₹198.

Risk-averse traders can stay away now and buy natural gas futures if it rallies above ₹210. Place stop-loss at ₹198.

For both scenarios, tighten the stop-loss to ₹215 when the contract goes above ₹225. Liquidate the longs at ₹235.