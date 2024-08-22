Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a downtrend since mid-June. But so far in August, the prices have been recovering on the back of a support.
Since the August expiry is nearing expiry, we consider the September contract for the purpose of analysis and trade recommendation.
The September expiry natural gas futures found support at ₹170 in early August and moved up. However, the recovery seems to have hit a wall.
Currently trading at ₹196, the contract is facing a resistance at ₹204. Also, the chart shows that it has been oscillating between ₹188 and ₹204 for a little over a week.
Only a breach of ₹204 can turn the outlook positive. In such a case, natural gas futures can rally to ₹234. The 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of prior downswing coincides at ₹234.
But if the price declines below ₹188, the contract can fall to ₹170, a support, quickly. Subsequent support is at ₹160.
Trading strategy
Until the September futures of natural gas trade within ₹188 and ₹204, the next leg of trend will be uncertain. So, traders can wait and take position along the direction of the break.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.