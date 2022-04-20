hamburger

Natural gas might pull back further before resuming rally

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 20, 2022
Traders can plan longs in three legs in view of possibility of further decline before the rally towards ₹680

MCX futures could decline to ₹500-515 area, a strong support

The continuous futures of natural gas on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), which witnessed a corrective decline in October-December last year, found support at ₹275. Rebounding on the back of this, the contract gradually built good upward momentum.

The rally had enough strength to move past the prior high of ₹485 and break out of ₹500-mark. This occurred a couple of weeks back. The contract hit a record high of ₹615.2 early this week before softening to the current level of ₹545. The moderation in price might even extend to the price band of ₹500-515 in a week or two. However, the overall uptrend is expected to remain intact. Therefore, the contract is forecast to cross over prior high of ₹615.2 and touch ₹650 and then possibly ₹680 in about three months.

Given the above factors, traders can plan longs in three legs to accommodate the possibility of further decline from here before the rally towards ₹680. That is, buy for 25 per cent of the total intended amount at current level of ₹545, then buy for 50 per cent when price softens to ₹515 and then go long for the remaining 25 per cent at ₹500. Place stop-loss at ₹475. But revise stop-loss up to ₹550 once the contract moves above ₹616. When price touches ₹650, book three-fourth of your holdings and tighten the stop-loss to ₹600. Liquidate the remaining longs at ₹680.

Published on April 20, 2022
